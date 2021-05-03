TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 40.28 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Alberta cases: Alberta has become one of the hot spots for COVID-19 in Canada during this third wave of the pandemic.

2. Vaccines rollout: Pharmacists across Canada are calling for increased access to the country's supply of COVID-19 vaccines as people anxiously await their turn.

3. Vance allegations: The defence minister says what was known in March 2018 about the nature of the complaint levied against former defence chief General Jonathan Vance "does not matter."

4. Proud Boys dissolve: Proud Boys Canada, a far-right group Ottawa recently designated as a terrorist entity, says it has disbanded.

5. 'Born in hell': A woman who escaped North Korea twice and found peace in the north of England is looking to give back to her adopted community by running for office.

One more thing…

Better match: Disappointed with a lack of choice, a Toronto entrepreneur created a new startup selling adhesive bandages which better match the skin tone of Black and brown-skinned Canadians.