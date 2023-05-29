5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023

Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social