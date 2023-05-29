5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023

Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Alberta election day: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley made one final pitch to voters Sunday to upend Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party government and deliver an upset win in the provincial election.

2. 'Truly innocent': A "truly innocent" engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to Hamilton police.

3. Turkiye election: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities.

4. Settlement measures: Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.

5. Help wanted (to stay): Some companies call them 'stay interviews,' and they're designed to retain valued team members and keep them happy.

One more thing…

Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green

Gondolas navigate by the Rialto Bridge on Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in it, on May 28. (Luigii Costantini/AP)