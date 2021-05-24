TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 58.36 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine delivery: Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front, with approximately 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week.

2. Moderna doses: While Moderna has millions of promised COVID-19 vaccine doses outstanding, and no future shipments confirmed, the federal government says it is confident that the company will meet its end-of-quarter commitments.

3. Family doctors: Ontario has been ramping up its vaccination efforts and expanding eligibility to youth, but an Ottawa-based family physician says primary care doctors like herself are being left behind on the roll-out process.

4. 'Under house arrest': Although the pandemic has cut most of us off from our regular lives, a remote community in Minnesota has been cut off more than most — those in Northwest Angle, Minn. can't travel by land to the U.S. because they'd have to drive through Manitoba.

5. Chicken distancing: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. is once again urging Americans not to kiss or snuggle pet chickens and ducks after a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry.

One more thing…

Come in peace: No longer limited to sci-fi blockbusters and conspiracy theories, UFOs are back in the spotlight in the United States, spurred on by an upcoming report to lawmakers.