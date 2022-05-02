5 things to know for Monday, May 2, 2022

A cadet killed in a vehicle incident at the Royal Military College is fondly remembered as a "class clown," Israel denounces Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's Nazism remarks, and an Australian man admits to pushing a gay American off a cliff more than 30 years ago. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Class clown': One of four officer cadets from Canada's Royal Military College who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as a funny, outgoing athlete.

2. Russia on blast: Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over "unforgivable" comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism, including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.

3. Hate crime: An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a cliff in Sydney.

4. Soldier needs: Canada's military watchdog is calling on the Armed Forces to better accommodate troops with disabled children and other exceptional family circumstances.

5. Singing praises: Naomi Judd's daughters honoured the artist during her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, just one day after they announced her death.

One more thing…

'Not a high risk': Young Canadian adults are lagging behind when it comes to COVID-19 booster uptake. Three of them offer their perspective of why they haven't gotten a third dose.

Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette