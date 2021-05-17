TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 53.9 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegation: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the public face of Canada’s vaccine rollout since November, is facing a sexual misconduct claim against him that dates back more than 30 years.

2. Airstrikes in Gaza: The Israeli military claims that heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday destroyed 15 kilometres of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

3. Vaccine delivery: The federal government says it expects around 4.5 million doses to arrive this week, thanks to planned deliveries from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

4. Quality control: It could be weeks before Health Canada will be certain the first delivery of 300,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses can be used due to the ongoing quality control review, according to the agency's chief medical adviser.

5. Health complications: Indigenous patients had higher rates of complications after surgery, were less likely to undergo life-saving procedures, and experienced longer wait times for kidney transplants, according to a new study.

One more thing…

'Cash back': How much money does Canada owe Indigenous people for the theft of their land, and what could restitution look like? A new report posed these and other questions in its look at Canada’s historical and ongoing oppression of Indigenous people.