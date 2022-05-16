5 things to know for Monday, May 16, 2022

Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family

A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.

  • Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

    Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature.

    A Lebanese election worker counting votes in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 15, 2022. (Hussein Malla / AP)

  • Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.

    In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, visits a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea Sunday, May 15, 2022. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

  • California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

    A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church, killing one person and wounding five senior citizens before a pastor hit the gunman on the head with a chair and parishioners hog-tied him with electrical cords.

  • Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighbourhood, officials say

    The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and drove to the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.

