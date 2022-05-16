5 things to know for Monday, May 16, 2022

Thousands of people remain displaced by flooding in Manitoba, Canada's top music talent celebrates, and the Cirque du Soleil is back where it all started. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Manitoba floods: While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.

2. David Milgaard: Justice advocate David Milgaard, who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died. He was 69 years old.

3. 'He's a true hero': Aaron Salter, the security guard who died attempting to subdue the gunman who opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket, is being hailed as a "hero."

4. A changed Afghanistan: Paul Workman describes returning to Afghanistan, where he last travelled to more than a decade ago, as part of a CTV News special presentation.

5. Juno Awards: Canada's biggest music celebration hit the stage in front of a live audience for the first time in years, and there was plenty of love on display for pop princess Avril Lavigne.

One more thing…

Cirque homecoming: It was an emotional return to the stage in Montreal this week for Cirque du Soleil's artists, finally performing again in the province where the famous circus was born.

An artist performs on aerial straps during a preview of the Cirque du Soleil show "Kooza" in Montreal on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson