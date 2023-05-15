5 things to know for Monday, May 15, 2023

Federal byelections will be held in three provinces next month, how Canada wooed Volkswagen, and Turkiye's presidential election appears headed for a runoff.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal byelections: Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.

2. Volkswagen deal: This is how the $14-billion deal came together, that will see Volkswagen set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history.

3. Turkiye votes: Turkiye's presidential elections appear to be heading toward a runoff, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan falling short of the votes needed for a first-round win.

4. Menopause treatments: More women suffering from 'debilitating' symptoms of menopause should be presented with the option of hormonal therapy, according to a newly published paper.

5. Chapter 11: Vice Media Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday to engineer its sale to a group of lenders, capping years of financial difficulties and top-executive departures.

One more thing…

Study: Political climate in the first 25 years of life can determine critical thinking ability

Critical thinking ability can be attributed to political climate within the first 25 years of life. Pexels (Pixabay)