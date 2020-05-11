TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 69,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 32,000 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Remains identified: Officials have identified the partial remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, the second victim to be found after a military helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea in April.

2. Medical shortage solution: Canada has had a supply shortage of essential medication for more than a decade, and with the issue exacerbated by COVID-19, a "made-in-Canada" solution is now being proposed.

3. Indigenous virus concerns: As cases decline in certain regions of the country, some Indigenous communities in remote locations are seeing a new surge.

4. Potential training program: The federal government is looking at creating a training program for unemployed Canadians to provide assistance in long-term care homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Job rebound: Despite Canada's latest grim numbers on job losses, experts say certain industries will rebound with reopening but caution that there will be some long-term ripple effects in the economy following COVID-19.

One more thing…

Extra precautions: Flying in Canada during the pandemic requires a lot of extra care, as one CTV correspondent found out on a recent flight.