5 things to know for Monday, May 1, 2023

The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan, royal watchers say they're preparing for a shorter and smaller coronation for King Charles III, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

1. Crisis in Sudan: The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan "due to the deteriorating security situation" in the country.

2. Striking a deal: The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.

3. The King's coronation: Royal watchers in Canada say they're preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than the one 70 years ago.

4. BTO, RIP: A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.

5. The curse is broken: The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004, here's what the last playoffs victory looked like in Toronto 19 years ago.

Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.

An Air Canada Boeing 777 is seen on approach to land at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck