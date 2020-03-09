TORONTO -- Canada's count of COVID-19 cases climbed past 60 over the weekend, with 32 diagnoses in Ontario, 27 in B.C., two in Quebec and one in Alberta. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Grand Princess cruise: The federal government is chartering a plane to repatriate Canadians on board a cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

2. Coronavirus economy: Gas prices are in "freefall" in many parts of the world and experts say it is because of the novel coronavirus which has led to mass quarantines and outbreaks around the globe.

3. Rail blockades: A majority of Canadians believe rail blockades in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are either "unacceptable" or "somewhat unacceptable" demonstrations, according to a Nanos survey.

4. Police watchdog: British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating the death of an intoxicated man who was pepper-sprayed and shocked with a stun gun by Mounties in Whistler.

5. Dog's faux pas: During the annual agility challenge at one of the world's largest dog shows, a six-year-old rescue took to the stage and completed a terrible tour of the course that has since gone viral.

One more thing…

Red wine taps: Wine flowed from some taps in a northern Italy town last week, after a bottling valve malfunction at a winery caused sparkling red wine to seep into the water system.