TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 4.79 per cent of the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. One year later: As the anniversary of the COVID-19 crisis approaches, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has expressed optimism in the vaccine rollout.

2. Royal reckoning: During a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan revealed painful experiences, including that the Royal Family had brought up their unborn child's skin colour with Harry.

3. Drowning in nightmares: New research is looking at how those who survive the ordeal of being severely ill with COVID-19 can sometimes find themselves plagued by something else — symptoms of PTSD.

4. Vaccine advisory: An official with the European Medicines Agency has cautioned European Union members against granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, saying there isn’t enough data to prove its efficacy and safety.

5. Flu flown: Canadian public health officials say they still can't say whether the official 2020-2021 flu season has started because there have been so few cases this year.

One more thing…

Cash Cow, literally: An 18-year-old in Kansas, U.S., got the surprise of her life when she won US$25,000 on the very first lottery ticket she'd ever purchased.