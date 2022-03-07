Russia announces another ceasefire, a man is charged with manslaughter after the death of a 17-day-old baby, and the world reaches a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Another ceasefire: Russia announces yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart.

2. Trudeau on the move: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the leaders of the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to discuss Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

3. Family division: Some Russian supporters of Ukraine are struggling to explain to their relatives that Vladimir Putin's version of events is not reality. CTV National News' Chief Anchor Lisa LaFlamme has more.

4. Infant tragedy: A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a 17-day-old infant at a hospital in Alberta, according to RCMP.

5. Grim milestone: The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

One more thing…

Brains and booze: New research has found a correlation between even modest levels of alcohol consumption and reduced brain size.