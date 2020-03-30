TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says work is underway to ensure Canada's health system can expand to handle the COVID-19 crisis as the country's case numbers surge past 6,300 infections. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus caution: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has been given a clean bill of health, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll continue to self-isolate because he can't rule out that he caught the novel coronavirus from her.

2. Emergency measures: The Canadian doctor at the forefront of the World Health Organization's fight against COVID-19 says Canada is taking the appropriate steps to flatten the curve, and the biggest challenge lies in isolating new cases.

3. Supply shortage: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Health Canada will ensure that all medical equipment arriving from China is properly evaluated, after reports that the Dutch government recalled more than 600,000 faulty masks imported from the country.

4. Cottage country: Canada's chief public health officer is urging Canadians not to travel to cottages or other rural retreats to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic for risk of creating tension in the small communities.

5. Virus protection: More health professionals are recommending that Canadians wear face masks outside the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite earlier recommendations that the masks were unnecessary outside hospitals.

One more thing…

Royal expense: U.S. President Donald Trump says his government will not foot the bill for Prince Harry and Meghan's security costs in the U.S. amid reports that the couple has opted to live in California rather than B.C. as originally suggested.