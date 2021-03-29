TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 14.1 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. North Vancouver attack: A murder charge has been laid in the horrifying attack that left a woman dead and six injured at a library and shopping centre in North Vancouver on Saturday.

2. Suez Canal: Engineers on Monday 'partially refloated' the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free.

3. Fake tests: The Canada Border Services Agency says it has intercepted 30 suspected fraudulent COVID-19 tests from travellers seeking to enter the country since early January.

4. Carbon price: The federal environment minister says the Supreme Court ruling deeming a national price on pollution constitutional will not lead to federal overreach in areas of provincial jurisdiction.

5. COVID-19 symptoms: In an overview of studies, researchers suggest there may be a link between COVID-19 and hearing loss, sparking calls for further research about the long-term effects of the disease on the auditory system.

One more thing…

Housing shortage: A Mi'kmaw uncle-nephew duo are making tiny homes in the hopes of addressing crowded Indigenous households and the lack of adequate Indigenous housing in New Brunswick and communities across Canada.