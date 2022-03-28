Family drama "CODA" wins the Oscar for best picture, the awards ceremony takes a striking turn when actor Will Smith marches on stage, and Indigenous leaders from Canada meet with Pope Francis today. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Best picture: After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards name an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the family drama “CODA,” the year's best picture.

2. Not so funny: Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marches on stage and smacks Chris Rock.

3. World Cup: Canada will play in the men's soccer World Cup for the first time since 1986, after defeating Jamaica 4-0 in a qualifying game at BMO Field in Toronto.

4. Papal meeting: Metis and Inuit delegates are set to speak with Pope Francis at the Vatican in two separate meetings today.

5. Emissions reduction: Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault will unveil details of the government’s emissions-reduction plan in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

One more thing…

