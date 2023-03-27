5 things to know for Monday, March 27, 2023

Ukraine demands an emergency UN meeting, a former governor of the Bank of Canada weighs in on the risk of a hard landing for the country's economy, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reflects on the year since the signing of the confidence-and-supply agreement.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'A nuclear hostage': Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to "counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail" after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.

2. Inflation update: Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada's economy is at a greater risk of a "hard landing" — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.

3. Distressing dispute: Flying over the Grand Canyon was a highlight for the Gellisen family during their trip to Phoenix, but their flight home to Toronto was a much different experience, with several family members forced off of the flight over tensions related to a teen's wheelchair.

4. Decline in confidence: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's "not satisfied" with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it’s shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.

5. Flesh-eating bacteria: Global warming could lead to a spread of possibly fatal infections deriving from bacteria in warm coastal waters.

One more thing…

Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity

Taking breaks at work could improve overall productivity. (Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)