TORONTO -- Canada has now administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 8.76 per cent of the country's population.

1. Detained Canadians: A second Canadian citizen held for more than two years on spying charges, largely seen as Chinese retaliation against Canada, went on trial in Beijing on Monday.

2. Vaccine benefits: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has resulted in a drop in the number of infections in people over the age of 80, Canada's chief public health officer said Sunday as several provinces prepared to further expand immunization rollouts.

3. Homelessness in lockdown: Even before the pandemic hit, homelessness was known to take up to 25 years off a person's life. Now, life has become even more precarious for those experiencing homelessness, amid fears of shelter outbreaks and a lack of housing options.

4. Swell of support: An elderly Asian-American woman who fought off an alleged attacker in San Francisco was surprised with more than US$856,000 in donations from supporters in the U.S. and Canada.

5. Warmer weather: As spring gets underway, Environment Canada expects a milder season for much of Canada.

One more thing…

New cookbook: Many people infected with COVID-19 have had to contend with the loss of taste and smell, changing the way that they perceive food. But a British chef is coming out with a free cookbook containing recipes tailor-made for coronavirus-altered taste buds.