5 things to know for Monday, March 20, 2023

Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.

A woman is suing Tim Hortons after suffering major burns from allegedly "superheated" tea, the body of one victim has been found while six remain missing at the site of a fire in Old Montreal, and Pierre Poilievre calls for national standardized tests to licence doctors trained outside Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China

    Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland. Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval.

    Then Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou, left, and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Shangri-la Hotel on Nov. 7, 2015, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

  • North Korea: Latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack

    North Korea said Monday it simulated a nuclear attack on South Korea with a ballistic missile launch over the weekend that was its fifth missile demonstration this month to protest the largest joint military exercises in years between the U.S. and South Korea.

  • Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.

  • Russia's Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the occupied port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September and a show of defiance after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.

  • Global stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Global stock markets sank Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes.

