Work is expected to resume today on a natural gas pipeline in B.C. that has been at the centre of protests that have disrupted rail traffic across the country.

1. Coronavirus in Canada: Four more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Ontario health officials, bringing Canada's total number of cases of the novel coronavirus to 24.

2. Rail blockades: Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers have reached a proposed arrangement following days of discussions over a pipeline dispute that prompted solidarity protests and transport disruptions across Canada.

3. Travel warnings: The federal government has issued a travel advisory for South Korea, urging Canadians to avoid visiting two cities with a high COVID-19 risk level. Here's what the government says about travelling to other countries hit by the virus.

4. Canadians detained: A group of 13 Canadians working with an Alberta-based charity group have been detained in Ethiopia amid allegations that the group was practising medicine without permission, the organization says.

5. Buying frenzy: People appear to be lining up in droves and emptying shelves at Costco stores in Canada and the U.S. as more cases of the novel coronavirus pop up across North America.

Money Monday: Your income tax package has an entirely new look this year thanks to the CRA's decision to revamp the T1 Personal Income Tax return form. CTVNews.ca breaks down the changes.