TORONTO -- Canada's top health official warns that the risk of getting COVID-19 is no longer low. Dr. Theresa Tam says the pandemic is now a serious public health threat with more than 300 cases confirmed. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trudeau on virus: In an exclusive interview with CTV's Question Period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is "not taking anything off the table" when it comes to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, including shutting down the border.

2. COVID-19 check: Travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport are reporting a lack of COVID-19 screening a day after the federal government announced new national measures to screen for the virus.

3. Coronavirus closures: Calgary has announced a local state of emergency while the Alberta government will shut down all schools, daycares and in-person classes at post-secondary institutions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

4. Travel insurance: One insurer is giving Canadians less than 10 days to return home or risk losing their travel insurance as many companies announce updated policies amid the coronavirus outbreak and new federal directives.

5. Compromised immune systems: Those most at risk from the novel coronavirus are taking to Twitter to share their stories, using the hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 and urging others to take health precautions seriously.

One more thing…

Talking to kids about coronavirus: As school closures and social media put fears of COVID-19 in the heads of children, CTVNews.ca has expert advice on how parents can address those scary thoughts.