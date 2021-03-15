TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 6.37 per cent of the country's population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Delayed surgeries: Many cancer patients have been stuck waiting for life-saving surgeries, according to a new study using Ontario data, confirming worries about the impact of the enormous and growing backlog of procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Vaccine shipments: The Public Health Agency of Canada is expecting a smaller-than-normal shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, with fewer than 445,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots scheduled for delivery over the next seven days.

3. Quarantine hotels: The federal government is expanding the list of authorized quarantine hotels for international travellers and asking them to change their travel plans if a hotel isn't available.

4. Repatriated child: A little girl has been rescued from a detention camp in northeast Syria and is on her way to Canada, but her Canadian mother is not with her.

5. Fat-shaming: The link between COVID-19 and obesity as a risk factor has led to a rise in weight-shaming on social media -- a worrying trend, experts say, considering how weight stigma already negatively affects many people’s mental and physical health.

One more thing…

Who run the world: At Sunday night's Grammys, Taylor Swift became the first female performer to win album of the year three times and Beyonce, with her 28th win, became the most-decorated woman in Grammy history.