1. Back at the table: Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate.

2. Unifor chief retires: Jerry Dias, the head of Canada's largest private-sector union, Unifor, is retiring early amid what the organization says are ongoing health issues.

3. Juno Beach condos: A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, the site of D-Day landings.

4. William Hurt: William Hurt, one of Hollywood's foremost leading men in the 1980s and star of such movies as "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," has died. He was 71.

5. Brady's back: Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days. The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Sunday he's returning to play for a 23rd NFL season.

One more thing…

