TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3.58 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegations: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he’s committed to swift action on the promise of widespread culture change within the Canadian Armed Forces following allegations of misconduct against two top military officials.

2. 'A boondoggle': Travellers say they’re frustrated by chaotic service during their stays at Canada's quarantine hotels.

3. COPR problems: Immigrants waiting to come to Canada are speaking out about the COVID-19 travel restrictions denying them the chance to start their new lives.

4. Precious metals: If your car has remained parked during the pandemic, beware that thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise across Canada.

5. 'Pay to live': The story of a 7-year-old girl from Alabama selling lemonade to help to pay for her own brain surgery has caused an uproar on the internet, with many calling it an indictment of the U.S. healthcare system.

One more thing…

Golden Globes: With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, the 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and amid a storm of criticism for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.