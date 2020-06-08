TORONTO -- Canada now has more than 95,000 total cases of COVID 19, with 7,800 associated deaths. The world has surpassed 400,000 deaths related to the virus. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Disband the police: A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council say they support disbanding the city's police department following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

2. Racism in Canada: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is speaking out about the racism he faced when serving in the Canadian military.

3. Aging out: Advocates for former foster children are sounding the alarm over a lack of funding and support for youth coming out of care, an issue they say is even more pressing due to COVID-19.

4. Face masks: The World Health Organization has issued new guidelines for face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recommending that they are worn in any situation where distancing is difficult.

5. Cash out: As the pandemic drives Canadians to order online or pay in person by tapping their cards, some wonder whether cash will be able to make a comeback.

One more thing…

Art movement: The elusive street artist known as Banksy has shared a powerful new artwork in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.