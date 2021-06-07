TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pope skirts apology: Pope Francis spoke about the 215 Indigenous children who were found buried near a former residential school in B.C., calling it a "sad affair."

2. Not going far enough: Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors reacted to the Pope’s comments, saying the Catholic church needs to do more.

3. Ontario on the mend?: Ontario recorded 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest number seen since last October.

4. Royal baby: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

5. Guide dog delay: Organizations that train and breed guide dogs have found it harder to operate during the pandemic.

One more thing…

Puppy paintings: A clever pooch from Alberta is making waves on the art scene, and raising money for charity along the way, with paintings created by gripping a specialized paintbrush in its mouth.