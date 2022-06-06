5 things to know for Monday, June 6, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a no-confidence vote today, the trial is set to begin for the public servant charged in the shipbuilding leak case, and Jacob Hoggard is found guilty on one count of sexual assault. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Vote on Boris: Britain's ruling Conservative Party will hold a no-confidence vote with respect to Prime Minister Boris Johnson today that could oust him as the U.K.'s leader.

2. Monarchy's future: As Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations wind down, it may be time for the Royal Family to look to its future.

3. Shipbuilding leak case: The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is scheduled to begin Monday.

4. Jacob Hoggard verdict: Canadian musician and Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard likely faces more than two years in prison, according to an Ontario judge, after being found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.

5. D-Day anniversary: Crowds will honour Second World War veterans as they gather for a commemoration in Normandy.

One more thing…

Trans, nonbinary teens: Transgender and nonbinary teens are at much greater risk of having suicidal thoughts or attempting suicide than their cisgender peers, warns a new Canadian study.

