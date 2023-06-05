5 things to know for Monday, June 5, 2023

Prince Harry's a no-show in court, police in Quebec identify a victim of a tragic fishing incident, and federal officials to provide a wildfires update.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Royal no-show: Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.

2. Fishing tragedy: Police in Quebec have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children.

3. Strained relations: Newly released documents say the intelligence community's relationship with its key watchdog has been particularly strained over the last year due to a 'level of resistance' to scrutiny.

4. Wildfires update: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to provide an update on the wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes and caused widespread property damage in several provinces.

5. Victims' families outraged: Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.

One more thing...

Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.

This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)