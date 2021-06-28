TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 29.2 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine record: Toronto achieved a significant milestone in its vaccine campaign after more than 26,000 doses were administered at the Scotiabank Arena clinic Sunday, possibly setting a world record in shots given in a single day in one clinic.

2. 'Need to be charged': Canada’s minister of northern affairs says the religious leaders who operated the residential school system in Canada should be held accountable for any crimes committed.

3. Minister retires: Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has decided not to seek re-election.

4. Long-haul support: A growing number of children and teenagers are presenting with what appears to be a pediatric version of long-haul COVID-19, sparking support groups and calls for more research.

5. Heat wave: On Sunday, Lytton, B.C. became the first location in Canada ever to record a temperature over 45 degrees Celsius, registering at least 46.1 degrees according to Environment Canada.

One more thing…

Going grey: A new small-scale study not only shows strong evidence that psychological stress is linked to the greying of hair, but that the process is potentially reversible.