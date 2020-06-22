TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 101,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 64,000 cases considered recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Police shooting: A man was shot and killed by police in Malton during a wellness check has on Saturday night been identified as 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry, and a police watchdog group is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

2. Rising case counts: The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in 24 hours, but added that there could be a few different explanations for the peak.

3. Excess deaths: New data from Statistics Canada includes evidence of so-called "excess deaths" that could be related to COVID-19 in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

4. Foreign workers: The Mexican government says it will resume sending farm workers to Canada after securing promises for more inspections and oversight to curb outbreaks of COVID-19.

5. Extra-curriculars: After classes were cancelled due to COVID-19, Canadian medical students mobilized to volunteer on the frontlines of the battle against the virus.

One more thing…

No-show: U.S. President Donald Trump didn't fill his rally arena to capacity over the weekend, after a coordinated effort by some users of the social media platform TikTok who reserved free tickets to the event and then didn't show up.