TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 21.17 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Border closure: An American congressman wants U.S. officials to unilaterally reopen the border to Canadians as Ottawa announced another month-long extension of the restrictions that prohibit non-essential travel.

2. Saskatchewan restrictions: The government of Saskatchewan announced Sunday that all public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in the province on July 11.

3. Veterinary health: Health Canada is warning that there will be a global shortage in euthanasia drugs for animals due to an explosion at a manufacturing plant overseas, but according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, pet owners needn’t worry.

4. Continued mask use: Women were more than twice as likely as men to say they'll keep wearing masks in crowded places when their community reopens, according to a new study.

5. 'Canada Dry': As B.C. marks the first day of summer with a heatwave, one climatologist expects much of Canada to experience a hotter and drier than normal summer.

One more thing…

Walk on the wild side: Spacewalking astronauts equipped the International Space Station with the first in a series of powerful new solar panels Sunday, overcoming suit problems and other obstacles with muscle and persistence.