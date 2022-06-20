5 things to know for Monday, June 20, 2022

A Canadian girl with autism is part of a world-first brain stimulation study, employers say they're now willing to hire workers without related job experience, and Prince William approaches a milestone birthday. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Brain stimulation: A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism has "amazed" doctors after they sent electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe self-harm.

2. Suspected hate crime: The attack in which a woman was set on fire on a bus is being investigated as a suspected hate crime, Toronto police say as a man is charged in connection with the incident.

3. Paul Haggis: Canadian-born, Oscar-winning film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Italy, according to reports quoting local prosecutors.

4. Milestone birthday: As he turns 40 on Tuesday, Prince William is assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family in preparation for his eventual accession to the throne.

5. Experience not required: A new study shows Canadian employers are willing to hire workers without related job experience due to the current state of the labour market.

One more thing…

'Beer-drinking weather': With the official start of summer just around the corner, Environment Canada is predicting we'll be in for some "beer-drinking weather" during a warmer-than-usual summertime season.

In this file photo, people enjoy the warm weather at the beach in Oka Provincial Park Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Oka, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz