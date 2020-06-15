TORONTO -- Canada is nearing 99,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 8,100 deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Moving toward reform: The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says it's time politicians and policing authorities move beyond the question of whether systemic racism exists in their institutions and start outlining concrete steps for police reform.

2. Oil spill: The operator of the Trans Mountain pipeline estimates 1,000 barrels of oil were spilled in Abbotsford, B.C. early Saturday morning, adding that cleanup efforts are underway.

3. Prison break: The mayor of a small Vancouver Island community is calling for safety changes after convicts who escaped last year from William Head minimum security prison were charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who lived nearby.

4. Cancer amid COVID-19: An international study into the impact of COVID-19 on cancer patients has found an alarming trend: the death rate is more than twice that of other people who contract the virus, leaving doctors searching for answers on how to continue care.

5. Closing doors: A combination of forced closures, decreased consumer spending and limited rent relief measures has left some retailers unable to continue operating, and CTV News has a roundup of shuttered stores in Canada.

One more thing…

Stories of survival: With so little known about COVID-19, a ward in a Toronto hospital is battling the unknown every day to save patients from the virus.