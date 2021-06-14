TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 73.95 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine delivery: Canada is poised to receive about 9.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this week, thanks to a massive infusion of shots from Moderna.

2. G7 summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged 13 million surplus vaccines to help the world get immunized against COVID-19 as he and other G7 leaders wrapped up a weekend summit in Britain dominated by the pandemic, climate change and China.

3. Vance investigation: The Canadian Armed Forces is determining "next steps" after being made aware that senior military leaders went golfing with the former defence chief now under military police investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

4. An 'ultimatum': Floor-crosser Jenica Atwin says that the Liberal Party reached out to her about joining their caucus in May, and that she gave Green Party Leader Annamie Paul an “ultimatum” before she made the decision.

5. 'Never forgotten': A group of Manitoba Grade 2 students came up with a poetic tribute to the children who died in Canada’s residential school system.

One more thing…

'Telescoping' memories: A new study from a Newfoundland researcher suggests that our earliest memories could be from as far back as 2.5 years of age.