5 things to know for Monday, June 13, 2022

A Chinese-Canadian pop star goes on trial in Beijing, nearly 25 per cent of homeowners say they would have to sell if interest rates rise any more, and how the battle of Donbas could prove pivotal to the war in Ukraine. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Pop star's trial: At a closed trial in Beijing, Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faced rape and other criminal charges.

2. Rising interest rates: Almost one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates continue to rise, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.

3. Probing 'the big lie': The committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot will be delving deeper Monday into what it calls "the big lie" involving Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

4. Crucial battleground: If Russia prevails in the battle of Donbas, it could mean that Ukraine loses not only land but a large portion of its most capable military forces.

5. Uber big order: A bride and groom in Halifax gave an Uber Eats driver the order of a lifetime – $825 worth of fast food.

One more thing…

'Hidden secret': For years, a town in New Brunswick has been building its case as being home to the world's oldest existing basketball court.

The original hardwood floor of the world's oldest existing basketball court is seen in St. Stephen, N.B., on June 9, 2022.