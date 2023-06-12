5 things to know for Monday, June 12, 2023

Four siblings survived 40 days in a Colombian jungle after their plane crashed, firefighters from Europe to assist in Quebec, and the latest Nanos seat projections.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 40 days in the jungle: The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.

2. International assistance: A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.

3. Nanos seat projections: If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.

4. Silvio Berlusconi, 1936-2023: The boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption is dead at 86.

5. Canadian triumph: B.C.'s Nick Taylor wins the RBC Canadian Open, ending a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.

One more thing…

Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wildfire)