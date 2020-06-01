TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 91,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 50,000 considered recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. George Floyd protest: A Montreal anti-racism protest was followed by clashes between police and some demonstrators on Sunday night.

2. 'My own words': Former NHL forward Akim Aliu is calling on the league to do more to end the racism that "permeates the culture of hockey" as protests flare in the U.S. and Canada.

3. Long-term care: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is imploring the prime minister to exercise the powers within the federal government’s scope to help provinces tackle the crisis at long-term care homes.

4. Treatment study: In the race to find a treatment for COVID-19, a powerful molecule is gaining popularity with its ability to relax blood vessels and open airways in the lungs.

5. Tax reminder: While today is the new deadline for Canadians to file their taxes after it was extended due to COVID-19, it is not necessarily their last chance.

One more thing…

Rare complication: A baby girl born with an “extremely rare” complication has a second mouth protruding from the side of her face, complete with teeth and a tongue.