Canada has now fully vaccinated 38.95 per cent of the country's eligible population.

1. A crack in the door: Starting Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will not be required to do a 14-day quarantine when entering the country.

2. Lytton fire: The deaths of two people in Lytton, B.C. due to a horrific wildfire has been confirmed after a team was finally able to enter the village.

3. Papal hospitalization: The 84-year-old Pope Francis is resting after an intestinal surgery and is doing well, according to the Vatican.

4. Uneasiness on re-opening: As more Canadians receive vaccines and lockdowns ease to allow more businesses to re-open, many are experiencing anxiety at the prospect of entering public spaces again and venturing out more.

5. Modelling the way forward: A new Indigenous modelling agency is looking to support Indigenous models and add new faces to the fashion industry.

Kid musician: At the age of 10, Benny Patterson is already shredding guitar on the street corners of Toronto, performing to hone his skills as a musician.