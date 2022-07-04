5 things to know for Monday, July 4, 2022

A dog was left with lost luggage for about 21 hours at Toronto Pearson International Airport, more people are turning up with evidence against Donald Trump, and Pope Francis denies reports of his impending resignation. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Lost dog, lost luggage: A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic was left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.

2. Tycoon trial: Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday, the Canadian embassy in Beijing said.

3. U.S. Capitol riot: More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump.

4. 'Hell on Earth': Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.

5. Papal rumours: Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign soon, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible afterward.

One more thing…

'Grateful to be here': Three months since their arrival to Canada through a special evacuation program, Ukrainian families with children receiving care in hospital share their experience.

