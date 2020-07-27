TORONTO -- There have been just under 114,000 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and more than 5,600 cases are still considered active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Inside the NHL bubble: Players and staff with the National Hockey League arrived in Edmonton and Toronto this weekend to get set up in their secure, separated “bubbles” ahead of the resumption of the 2019-2020 hockey season.

2. Breastfeeding and COVID-19: A new study has found that mothers are unlikely to pass COVID-19 to their babies while breastfeeding as long as they wear a face mask during and wash their hands before and after.

3. Hutterite hindrance: A surge in COVID-19 cases on Hutterite colonies in Western Canada has some members of other Hutterite colonies fearing that they will be the target of discrimination by frightened Canadians.

4. Coronavirus report card: An expert panel which compiled a report card to assess how countries handled their response to the pandemic has given Canada a B -- and the U.S. an F.

5. 'Speak no evil': A couple in Minnesota have been banned from entering any Walmart stores for a year after they wore face masks with swastikas emblazoned on them.

One more thing…

Gnome crime: Residents are on alert in a B.C. neighbourhood after a number of garden gnomes vanished from front yards, seemingly snatched by a sock-sandalled thief who has yet to be found.