1. Canadian killed in Ukraine: A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Ukraine military.

2. Whistler shooting: Two people are dead and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C., hotel, according to police.

3. 'I forgive you and I forgive God': On the day of Pope Francis's arrival in Canada, one residential school survivor shares his healing journey and describes how the act of forgiveness transformed his life.

4. Lack of women: Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald criticizes the lack of women set to speak at the highly anticipated papal apology Monday.

5. Jan. 6 panel probe: The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee says it will interview more former Donald Trump cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Papal visit details: Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his six-day visit to Canada?