TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 110,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 4,500 cases considered active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Bus crash: Officials were still working to remove an upturned glacier bus in one of the country's prime tourist spots late Sunday, after three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries when the vehicle rolled over on Saturday.

2. Quebec manhunt: A missing father whose daughters were found dead one week ago in a densely wooded area southwest of Quebec City is "probably dead" unless he has moved to a new location, according to one analyst.

3. Taylor lawsuit: Breonna Taylor was briefly alive for "five to six minutes" after being shot, according to a claim made in a lawsuit filed by Taylor's mother, with Taylor’s boyfriend alleging that police did not rush in to treat her injuries.

4. Cases in youngsters: A new study has found that older children transmit the novel coronavirus to others as well as adults do, contradicting the perception that COVID-19 affects all young people less than it does the elderly.

5. OCD stigma: A psychologist at McMaster University is urging Canadians to be more supportive than ever to those with obsessive compulsive disorder amid the ongoing pandemic.

One more thing…

Rescue mission: Divers worked for hours on Sunday to free a sperm whale tangled in a net off the Aeolian Islands in Italy.