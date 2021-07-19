TORONTO -- Canada has fully vaccinated 55.56 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine rollout: After lagging behind other developed countries in the early months of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Canada has officially eclipsed the United States when it comes to percentage of fully vaccinated residents.

2. Party leadership: Green Party executives have called off a planned non-confidence vote this week that could have ousted leader Annamie Paul.

3. Residential schools: While the ground search continues at a former Indian Residential School in Delmas, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says records of at least 13 schools will be released by the Catholic Church.

4. Anti-logging protest: Mounties on Vancouver Island said Sunday they have arrested more than 400 people since they began enforcing an injunction against anti-logging protesters camped in the Fairy Creek Watershed.

5. Food insecurity: Food Banks Canada is aiming to deliver 150,000 healthy food packs to people in need this summer, in what its executives describe as an ongoing fight against child food insecurity.

One more thing…

Take a dip: A teenager in Colorado received a citation for careless driving after slipping their car into reverse and winding up in a swimming pool.