An Ottawa teen on vacation in France has gone missing, an unusual surge in sick kids slams Montreal Children's Hospital, and Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in a drive-thru wedding. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Missing in the Alps: An Ottawa teenager on a summer vacation to France has been missing for five days in the French Alps, according to rescue officials.

2. ER at 'critical level': Montreal Children's Hospital says it's turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days.

3. Not English, not French: Mi'kmaw is officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language after the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act.

4. Witness shoots down gunman: Three people are fatally shot at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opens fire in a food court before an armed civilian shoots and kills him, according to police.

5. Drive-thru wedding: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that has stretched over two decades in two separate romances resulting in countless tabloid headlines.

One more thing…

Second boosters: A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.