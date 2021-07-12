TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 48.1 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Space accessibility: In the wake of British billionaire Richard Branson’s historic journey to the edge of space on Sunday, astronomers are heralding this achievement as a significant step forward when it comes to making space exploration more accessible.

2. Euro 2020 racism: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse directed at three Black England players who missed their penalties in the team's shootout loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship.

3. Vaccine delivery: Canada is expecting vaccine shipments to keep rolling in this week as the country inches closer to matching the percentage of people in the United States fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

4. West coast wildfires: The provincial and federal governments announced Sunday that they will be matching all donations made to the Canadian Red Cross for B.C. wildfire relief.

5. 'Feeling really good': As these unprecedented Olympic Games are set to begin without spectators, one Winnipeg-based Olympian is guaranteed to have her own cheering squad, as her coach is her father, and her training partner is her brother.

One more thing…

Planetary conjunction: Look up to the sky on Monday night and you’ll see Mars and Venus so close together in the sky, it will appear as if they are separated by “only a finger’s width.”