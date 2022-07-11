Experts advise caution as COVID-19 variants add further risks this summer season, Ukraine warns Canada about setting a "dangerous precedent" when it comes to sanctions against Russia, and economists are predicting another big hike in the Bank of Canada's key interest rate. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Summer wave: As summer festivals get underway across Canada, so too has another wave of COVID-19, experts warn.

2. 'Dangerous precedent': Ukraine is calling on Canada to reconsider its decision to allow the delivery of turbines from a Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany.

3. 'It's difficult': Ukrainian newcomers in Canada, looking to escape the conflict in their country, have been burning through their savings as they're faced with high costs of living.

4. 'Unacceptable' network outage: Canada's industry minister will meet with the head of Rogers Communications in the wake of the massive outage that paralyzed the company's network and hampered several crucial services.

5. Key interest rate: Economists predict the Bank of Canada will raise its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday as inflation rages globally.

One more thing…

Parliament Hill dig: More than 200,000 artifacts dating back to 1827 have been discovered by archeologists during a dig around Centre Block on Parliament Hill.