5 things to know for Monday, January 9, 2023

1. 'Own my story': Prince Harry defends his decision to publish a memoir that lays bare rifts inside the Royal Family, saying it's an attempt to "own my story" after 38 years of "spin and distortion."

2. Cartel violence: The mayor of a Mexican city that was caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence wastes little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.

3. 'Had a story, had a family, had a life': In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, many of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.

4. 'Three Amigos': Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.

5. Adam Rich, 1968-2023: Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died at the age of 54, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

One more thing…

Kraken: The new 'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID-19 continues to evolve, and vaccine equity is needed, experts say

A nurse prepares to administer vaccine for COVID-19 at a private vaccination center in Gauhati, India, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)