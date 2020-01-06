TORONTO -- U.S. President Donald Trump is warning Iraq that he will levy sanctions if it expels American troops in retaliation for a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian official. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadians in Iraq: The federal government says it is closely monitoring developments after Iraq's parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops while a Canadian-led NATO mission in the country has been suspended.

2. Golden Globes: Streaming services may have earned the most nominations, but big-screen films reigned supreme at the Golden Globes with Sam Mendes' "1917" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" claiming top honours.

3. Australia bushfires: As Australia grapples with the wildfires, CTVNews.ca looks at the ways Canadians can help support the evacuees, firefighters and wildlife.

4. BBQ sauce gift: An Edmonton-based barbecue sauce maker says it is taking the heat for a man's firing after he tweeted about receiving the company's product as a holiday gift from his employer.

5. Personal archives: Montreal's secrets are being brought to light through the now-public archives of Jean Drapeau, who ran the city as mayor for nearly 30 years.

One more thing…

Blind photographer: An Ontario man who lost his sight after three strokes continues to use a three-year-old smartphone to capture the world around him using light and shape as a guide.