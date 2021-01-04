TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 601,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 79,600 cases still active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Post-holiday spike: Health experts are warning that the current rise in COVID-19 cases across the country will likely increase through January and February, due to gatherings during the holiday season.

2. Politicians travelling: An expanding list of Canadian politicians are in hot water after being caught vacationing or travelling abroad amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic at home.

3. Helicopter crash victims: A northern Alberta couple and their eight- and two-year-old daughters have been identified as the family killed in a helicopter crash on New Year's Day.

4. Caught on tape: U.S. President Donald Trump badgered Georgia's election chief to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call that the official "find" enough votes to hand Trump the victory.

5. Winter break: Not all students will be headed back to class Monday, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in places across the country.

One more thing…

Changing laws: With 2020 behind us, CTNews.ca has compiled a list of new rules and regulations set to take effect in 2021.