Protesting truckers have clogged Ottawa ahead of Parliament resuming, enthusiasm for COVID-19 booster shots appears to be waning, and Joe Rogan speaks on artists protesting Spotify. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Freedom convoy: As Parliament is set to resume, Ottawa's downtown core remains nearly impassible due to the trucker convoy rally, as protesters and vehicles cause gridlock in parts of the city.

2. Booster shots: Across Canada, there have been booster clinics and vaccine days, all to get more Canadians their shots, but recently the drive to get shots into arms has hit a curb.

3. Desired homecoming: A pregnant New Zealand reporter has chosen Kabul as a temporary base for her uphill fight to return home because of her country's strict COVID-19 entry rules.

4. Spotify protests: Joe Rogan responded to the recent Spotify protests, saying that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have "differing opinions."

5. Delete your account: Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old from Florida, rejected a US$5,000 offer from Elon Musk to delete his Twitter account that tracks the billionaire's private jet.

One more thing…

Flower power: Researchers at the University of British Columbia have a theory about why some sunflowers contain more ultraviolet shades than others, and it all comes down to adapting to a changing climate.