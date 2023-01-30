5 things to know for Monday, January 30, 2023

Vehicles are towed and dozens of tickets issued as a rally in Ottawa marks the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, one of Canada’s top infectious disease specialists says we're not past COVID-19 yet, and a YouTube star helps 1,000 blind people see again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. One-year anniversary: Ottawa police and bylaw officers issue 192 parking tickets and 67 Provincial Offences Notices in the city's downtown, as people gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.

2. 'COVID is not done': The World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one of Canada's top infectious disease specialists warns the organization's consensus won't necessarily mean the virus is behind us.

3.WHO declaration: So, what would it mean if the WHO declares an end to the global public health emergency?

4. Privatization debate: As Members of Parliament return to Ottawa for the first session of 2023, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will call on the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the privatization of health care.

5. Clear vision: YouTube star MrBeast is making the world clearer for at least 1,000 people. The content creator's latest stunt is paying for cataract removal for 1,000 people who were blind or near-blind but could not afford the surgery.

One more thing…

Major milestone: As the RCMP is set to mark its 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change.

RCMP officers in Red Serge parade into a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)